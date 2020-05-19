|
HART, Christopher Marin. 3 May 1944 - 14 May 2020. It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of Christopher Marin Hart on 14 May 2020. Leaving behind, his one and only beloved wife Valerie. Late brother Tony, sister Gay. His much loved children Andrew and Sandy, Christina and the late Locky, Ian and Brenda, Fiona and Ashley, Vanessa and Lance and all the other children he has collected over the years. His precious grandchildren Sean, Nathan, Ben, Isla, Callum, Alison, Anna, James, Chrissy, and of course all his adored fur babies. A man with such presence will never ever be forgotten. Unconditional love is precious and faith is everything. A true gentleman to the very end. Due to Chris's wishes a private cremation has been held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 19, 2020