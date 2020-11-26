|
|
|
ELLIS, Christopher Lawrence. (13 September 1943 - 24 November 2020) A brave battle fought to the end, now at peace. Dearly loved brother of Leslie, Bill and Margaret. Loved uncle of Bruce and Julie and Lily and Alan. Loved great uncle of Luke and Cory, Lucy and Chloe. A celebration of Christopher's life will be held on Thursday 3rd December at 12 midday, All Saints Chapel, Purewa, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St Johns Ambulance. All correspondence to Leslie. Aroha Funerals 09 527 0266
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 26, 2020