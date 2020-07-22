Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jul. 29, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel
102 Kirkwood Street
Thames
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher FAWCETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher Joseph (Joe) FAWCETT

Add a Memory
Christopher Joseph (Joe) FAWCETT Notice
FAWCETT, Christopher Joseph (Joe). Peacefully at home with his daughter at his side, on 20th July, 2020. Aged 85 years. Dearly loved by his children, grandchildren, family and friends. A Celebration of Joe's life will be held at Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel, 102 Kirkwood Street, Thames on Wednesday 29th July at 11:00am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated, and may be left at the service or posted to PO Box 49, Thames 3540.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christopher's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -