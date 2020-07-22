|
FAWCETT, Christopher Joseph (Joe). Peacefully at home with his daughter at his side, on 20th July, 2020. Aged 85 years. Dearly loved by his children, grandchildren, family and friends. A Celebration of Joe's life will be held at Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel, 102 Kirkwood Street, Thames on Wednesday 29th July at 11:00am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated, and may be left at the service or posted to PO Box 49, Thames 3540.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 22, 2020