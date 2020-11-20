Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fountain's Funeral Directors & Advisors
35-39 Wood St
Auckland, Auckland
09-298 2957
Service
Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Fountain's Funeral Directors & Advisors
35-39 Wood St
Auckland, Auckland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher RIDDELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher Jon RIDDELL

Add a Memory
Christopher Jon RIDDELL Notice
RIDDELL, Christopher Jon. Passed away unexpectedly on 17 November 2020, aged 63 years. Much loved older brother of Craig, Joanne, Monique and Janine, brother-in-law to Bill and Uncle to Maddison. Treasured son of the Late Peter and Jenny. Also beloved cousin to the Scott, Corrigan, Brookie, Small, Rhodes and Riddell families. No one could ask for a better brother - kind, loving, generous, thoughtful with a great sense of humour. We will miss you. RIP big brother, your journey has ended. We love you and you will be forever in our hearts. The service will be held at 11am on Saturday, 21 November at Fountains Funeral Home, 35 Wood Street, Papakura.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christopher's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -