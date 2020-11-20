|
|
|
RIDDELL, Christopher Jon. Passed away unexpectedly on 17 November 2020, aged 63 years. Much loved older brother of Craig, Joanne, Monique and Janine, brother-in-law to Bill and Uncle to Maddison. Treasured son of the Late Peter and Jenny. Also beloved cousin to the Scott, Corrigan, Brookie, Small, Rhodes and Riddell families. No one could ask for a better brother - kind, loving, generous, thoughtful with a great sense of humour. We will miss you. RIP big brother, your journey has ended. We love you and you will be forever in our hearts. The service will be held at 11am on Saturday, 21 November at Fountains Funeral Home, 35 Wood Street, Papakura.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 20, 2020