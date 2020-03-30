Home

Christopher John (Ziggy) ZIESLER

Christopher John (Ziggy) ZIESLER In Memoriam
ZIESLER, Christopher John (Ziggy). Passed away on Thursday 26 March 2020. Dearly loved husband to Elisabeth, much loved father of Sarah and son in law Jonathan, adored Poppa to William and Oliver. Brother and brother-in-law to Anthony, Mike and Josine and Jeannette. A much loved part of his in-laws families ? the Stutz, Martin, Ross and Baker families. A special thanks to the Angels and Sunshine girls of Auckland Hospital. A private cremation for Chris has been held, and a Memorial service will take place when permitted.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 30, 2020
