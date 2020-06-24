Home

Christopher John NEYLE

Christopher John NEYLE Notice
NEYLE, Christopher John. Passed away suddenly. Much loved husband to June Neyle and stepfather to Greg, Shannon, Leisa, Selena, Bridget and Chris. What amazing adventures we shared over 30 years my swashbuckling hero. Keep the motors running, see you soon. Love forever your wife, soul mate, your June Genie x A memorial will be held for Chris 'Aussie' Neyle on 30 June 2020 at 1.00pm at Stillwater Boating Club, 70 Duck Creek Rd, Stillwater.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 24, 2020
