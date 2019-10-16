|
|
|
DODD, Christopher John. Sadly passed away suddenly on 12 October 2019. Precious son of Doreen and the late Ray. Much loved dad of Mitch and step dad of Shane and Sarah, and dearly loved partner of Karen. Always in our hearts. A service for Chris will be held in The Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home 220 Universal Drive Henderson, on Wednesday 23 October 2019 at 3:00 pm. Chris will be interred on Thursday 24 October 2019 at 1:00 pm in Mangawhai Cemetery. We invite you to cruise with us on Chris's last Rod Run. We will be leaving Morrrison's at 10:00 am on 24 October 2019. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the S.P.C.A.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 16, 2019