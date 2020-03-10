Home

Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
3:30 p.m.
Christopher James (Chris) TURNER Notice
TURNER, Christopher James (Chris). Tragically at home on 8th March 2020, aged 27. Much loved son of Val and Pete (deceased) Stepson of Ron and step brother of Petra. Loving father of Aurora and Cypress. You lived life like there was no tomorrow. Now at peace. Will always love you six million googles. A celebration of Chris's life to be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Thursday 12 March at 3.30pm, followed by private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 10, 2020
