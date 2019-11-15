Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hope Family Funeral Services
4 Keenan Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
07-543 3151
Celebration of Life
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
2:00 p.m.
Olive Tree Cottage
247 Joyce Road
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher MACDONALD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher James (Criddy/Worms) MACDONALD

Add a Memory
Christopher James (Criddy/Worms) MACDONALD Notice
MACDONALD, Chris (Criddy/Worms). After a hard-fought battle, Chris (Worms) passed away at 11.50pm on 12 November 2019, aged 53, surrounded by his loving family, his soulmate and best friend Heather (Mouse) and his loving sons Taylor and Bailey. We are heartbroken, the world has lost a beautiful soul. We will cherish him forever. In lieu of flowers Chris and Heather would like donations to be made to their sponsored child in Kenya, Soila Ndindi Kanali, donations can be left at the service. A service to celebrate Chris's life will be held at Olive Tree Cottage, 247 Joyce Road, Pyes Pa, Tauranga on Monday 18 November at 2pm. All messages to the Macdonald family, C/- Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD3, Tauranga 3173.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christopher's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
- ADVERTISEMENT -