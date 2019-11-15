|
MACDONALD, Chris (Criddy/Worms). After a hard-fought battle, Chris (Worms) passed away at 11.50pm on 12 November 2019, aged 53, surrounded by his loving family, his soulmate and best friend Heather (Mouse) and his loving sons Taylor and Bailey. We are heartbroken, the world has lost a beautiful soul. We will cherish him forever. In lieu of flowers Chris and Heather would like donations to be made to their sponsored child in Kenya, Soila Ndindi Kanali, donations can be left at the service. A service to celebrate Chris's life will be held at Olive Tree Cottage, 247 Joyce Road, Pyes Pa, Tauranga on Monday 18 November at 2pm. All messages to the Macdonald family, C/- Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD3, Tauranga 3173.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 15, 2019