JOSEPH, Christopher James (Chris). Born February 3, 1973. Passed away on May 22, 2020. Went peacefully, after a mostly good 57 years, in Whangarei. Much loved husband of Yvonne. Youngest son of the late David and Rachel Joseph. Too many brothers and sisters to name here, but we and our families all love him and miss him. A special thanks to the staff of the North Haven Hospice, who made his last days comfortable. Due to current restrictions on numbers, there will be a small service for Chris on Tuesday 26th May in Whangarei. Persons wishing to attend can email name and contact details to Frances at [email protected] . She will reply with details.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from May 25 to May 26, 2020