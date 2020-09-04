|
|
|
HALL, Christopher James. Passed in Auckland on Monday 24th August 2020 aged 38. Loving son to Philip and Robyn, devoted brother to John and brother in law to Trish. Cherished Grandson to Mavis. Beloved nephew to Cheryl, Gary and Maree. Jim and Sharman, Warren and Shirley, Rita, Raymond, Beverly, Lynn and the late; Allan, Malcolm, Florence and Marian. Loved friend and work colleague. Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, Love leaves a memory no one can steal. Due to Covid 19 restrictions a private family service has been held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 4, 2020