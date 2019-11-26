Home

Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
2:30 p.m.
All Souls Chapel, Purewa
100 St Johns Road
Meadowbank
View Map
Christopher James (Chris) EVITT

EVITT, Christopher James (Chris). Unexpectedly on 22 November 2019, aged 63. Beloved brother and friend of John, Pete and Geoff. Much loved and respected uncle of Prue, David, Ellie and Meg. Devoted "boss" of Ben, his dog and constant companion. A gentle and kindly person taken far too soon. In lieu of flowers, donations to the SPCA would be appreciated. A Service for Chris will be held at the All Souls Chapel, Purewa, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank, on Friday 29 November at 2.30pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
