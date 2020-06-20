Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Jun. 22, 2020
12:00 p.m.
Manning Funeral Cottage Chapel
31 George Street
Newmarket
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher ELLIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher James Coxon ELLIS

Add a Memory
Christopher James Coxon ELLIS Notice
ELLIS, Christopher James Coxon. (formerly of Parnell). On June 15th 2020, suddenly at his home, aged 74 years. Greatly loved brother and brother-in-law of Rosemary and Frank Heaversedge, uncle to Jonty and Tye, Jamie, Giles and Emma and great-uncle to Elinor and Hannah. Chris was a valued employee of Security Deposits. A gathering to farewell Chris will be held in the Manning Funeral Cottage Chapel, 31 George Street, Newmarket, Auckland on Monday, June 22nd at 12 noon followed by private cremation. Communications may be sent to the above funeral cottage.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christopher's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -