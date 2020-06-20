|
ELLIS, Christopher James Coxon. (formerly of Parnell). On June 15th 2020, suddenly at his home, aged 74 years. Greatly loved brother and brother-in-law of Rosemary and Frank Heaversedge, uncle to Jonty and Tye, Jamie, Giles and Emma and great-uncle to Elinor and Hannah. Chris was a valued employee of Security Deposits. A gathering to farewell Chris will be held in the Manning Funeral Cottage Chapel, 31 George Street, Newmarket, Auckland on Monday, June 22nd at 12 noon followed by private cremation. Communications may be sent to the above funeral cottage.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 20, 2020