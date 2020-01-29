|
BAYNE, Christopher Henry. Well-known classical guitar teacher, on January 26, 2020 at his Glen Eden home after an illness. Much loved brother of Brendan, Randolph, Richard, Gordon, Geoffrey, Stephen and the late Clive. A special thanks to his long term friend and wonderful carer Jennifer and to other friends who have lovingly helped so much. A big thanks also to the West Auckland District Nursing Serivce and the devoted staff at Waitakere Hospital and St John Ambulance. Funeral to be held at St Andrews Anglican Church, Clayburn Road, Glen Eden. Friday, January 31, 10am followed by Chris' burial.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 29, 2020