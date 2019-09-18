|
SARGENT, Christopher Harris. Passed away suddenly in his sleep during the early hours of Saturday morning 14th September 2019, aged 62. Christopher was a much loved father, brother and son, and will be dearly missed. Rest in Love and Peace Dad. A private cremation will be held on Friday 20th September. Please call Moana on 022-063-0618, if you wish to pay your respects while Chris is home with his family. All communications C/- Sibuns, 582 Remuera Road, Remuera, Auckland 1050.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 18, 2019