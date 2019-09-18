Home

Christopher Harris SARGENT

Christopher Harris SARGENT Notice
SARGENT, Christopher Harris. Passed away suddenly in his sleep during the early hours of Saturday morning 14th September 2019, aged 62. Christopher was a much loved father, brother and son, and will be dearly missed. Rest in Love and Peace Dad. A private cremation will be held on Friday 20th September. Please call Moana on 022-063-0618, if you wish to pay your respects while Chris is home with his family. All communications C/- Sibuns, 582 Remuera Road, Remuera, Auckland 1050.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 18, 2019
