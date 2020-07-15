|
BURROWS, Christopher George (Chris). On 14 July 2020 at home. Loved husband of Jill. Father and father-in-law of Nikki and Rhys. Loving and proud Granddad of Peri and Flora. Loved brother of Christine. A service to celebrate Chris's life will be held at Cornerstone - Whare Karakia o Manako, 144 Kerikeri Road, Kerikeri at 11:00am on Saturday 18 July 2020 prior to private cremation. In lieu of flowers a donation in memory of Chris to Hospice Mid-Northland, P. O. Box 141, Kerikeri, 0245 - www.hospicemn.org.nz would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 15, 2020