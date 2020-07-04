Home

HAILES, Christopher David Tom. Peacefully on 2nd July 2020, with loving family at his side. Much loved husband of Janine for 49 years. Supportive and loving father and father-in-law of Natasha and Mike, and Tim. Cherished Grandpa of Samuel and Isabella. Loving brother of Pam and Janet (UK). We have so many happy memories. God has you in his keeping, we have you in our hearts. A Service of Celebration will be held at St David's in the Field, 202 Hillsborough Road, Hillsborough on Thursday 9th July at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers donations to Mercy Hospice, Ponsonby would be appreciated.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 4, 2020
