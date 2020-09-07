|
JAGUSCH, Christopher David. Chris passed away suddenly on 5 September 2020 at home on Waiheke. A much loved son, father, brother, partner, colleague and friend. Chris will be sorely missed by his mother Jean, his children Melanie and Michael, his partner Tracy, and siblings Greg, Nicola and Tim. A private ceremony will be held this week, with a memorial service to follow in November with friends and whanau to celebrate Chris' life. Loved and respected by all, a good man who lived life to the full. We will miss his stories, songs and adventures together. Communications C/- Sibuns Funeral Directors, 582 Remuera Rd, Remuera, Auckland 1050.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 7, 2020