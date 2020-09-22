Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grinter's Funeral Home
3 Hallys Lane
Cambridge, Waikato
07-827 6037
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Sep. 22, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher THORESEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher Dale THORESEN

Add a Memory
Christopher Dale THORESEN Notice
THORESEN, Christopher Dale. It is with deep sadness that we let you all know our wonderful husband and father passed away on Tuesday, 15th September 2020. Aged 60 Years. Dearly loved and treasured husband of Liz for 38 wonderful years. Adored, loved and cherished father to Kasie-Lea and Maddie. Special thanks to Hospice Waikato and St John Ambulance for their care of Chris. "He never wavered in his faith and even on his hard days he believed in God's plan." A celebration of Chris' life is going to be held on Tuesday, the 22nd of September 2020, at 1.00 p.m. Due to Covid- 19 restrictions, to watch his service on livestream please go to Chris' Tribute page on Grinter's Funeral Home Website. Donations to Hospice Waikato would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to The Thoresen Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge, 3434.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christopher's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -