DUNN, Christopher Charles. On 27 October 2020 peacefully at Mercy Hospice Ponsonby. Loved husband of Sue. Father and father in law of Alanah and Hamish, Sam and Mark, Rachel, James and Sarah. Much loved poppa of Lola, Charlie, Finn, Sienna, Harry, Mila, Freddie and Ava. "The children and grand children will miss their adventures with poppa." Special thanks to the staff at Mercy Hospice for their wonderful care and support during Chris's final days." A service for Chris will be held at Sacred Heart College Chapel, 250 West Tamaki Rd, Glen Innes on Saturday 31 October at 11am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 29, 2020