Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nelson & Susan Elliott Funeral Services
157 Shakespeare Rd
Milford, Auckland 0620
64 9-486 2631
Service
Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Sacred Heart College Chapel
250 West Tamaki Rd,
Glen Innes
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher DUNN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher Charles DUNN

Add a Memory
Christopher Charles DUNN Notice
DUNN, Christopher Charles. On 27 October 2020 peacefully at Mercy Hospice Ponsonby. Loved husband of Sue. Father and father in law of Alanah and Hamish, Sam and Mark, Rachel, James and Sarah. Much loved poppa of Lola, Charlie, Finn, Sienna, Harry, Mila, Freddie and Ava. "The children and grand children will miss their adventures with poppa." Special thanks to the staff at Mercy Hospice for their wonderful care and support during Chris's final days." A service for Chris will be held at Sacred Heart College Chapel, 250 West Tamaki Rd, Glen Innes on Saturday 31 October at 11am.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christopher's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
- ADVERTISEMENT -