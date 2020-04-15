|
BROWN, Christopher Charles. Sadly but peacefully passed away suddenly after a brief illness on 12 April 2020 aged 67 years. Dearly loved husband of Lesley, loved stepdad to Estelle, Nick and Heather, treasured poppa to Jesse, Kodi, Bailey, Ivy, Paige, Alex, Madi and Quin and Great grand-pop to Ada-Rhiane and Rocco. Cherished brother and brother in law to Robyn and Chris Swales and dearly loved uncle to Juliet and Amanda. A gentle, kind and loving man who will be in our hearts forever and sadly missed. Due to the current situation a private cremation has been held and a memorial service will be arranged at a later date to celebrate Chris's life. Any communications please contact Lesley 027 200 5413.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020