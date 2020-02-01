Home

Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
12:30 p.m.
Manukau Memorial Gardens Chapel
361 Puhinui Rd
Papatoetoe
Christopher Bernard (Chris) SANDERS

Christopher Bernard (Chris) SANDERS Notice
SANDERS, Christopher Bernard (Chris). Passed away peacefully on Thursday 30 January 2020 aged 64 years. Son of the late Maurice and Catherine. Father of Christopher, Benjamin and Joseph (all Australia). Loved brother of Melva and Peter, and the late Jennifer, Jocelyn, Michael and Marie. Brother in law of Peter (deceased), Ian and Andy, and Uncle to many nieces and nephews. A service for Chris will be held at Manukau Memorial Gardens Chapel, 361 Puhinui Rd, Papatoetoe, Auckland on Wednesday 5 February 2020 at 12.30pm. The family thanks the staff at Beachhaven Hospital for their special care and support for Chris over the past eleven years.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 1, 2020
