BATTEN, Christopher (Mark). Born 18th December 1962, passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife Sandy and their family at Waipuna Hospice Tauranga on 2nd February 2020. Mark is survived by his daughters Cassidy, Samm, Blaise and Tynelle and by his cherished mokopuna whom he loved so dearly, Kyra, Carleigh, Maz, Cory, Lyla, Bella, Andi Rose & Jordie. Family, friends and colleagues are invited to attend his service at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga on Saturday 8th February 2020 at 2.30pm to be followed by a private service at the Tauranga Park Crematorium. Communication to the Batten Family, c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142. Kua takoto he totaranui ki roto i Te Waonui a Tane'. E koro, moe mai ra i to moengaroa
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 5, 2020