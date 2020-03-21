Home

Christopher Ashley FRANCIS

Christopher Ashley FRANCIS Notice
FRANCIS, Christopher Ashley. After battling dementia, Chris passed away peacefully on 18th March 2020. Beloved husband of Raewyn. Loving father of Matthew, Ashley, and Ryan. Much loved by Jonty and Pip. Grandad Chris to Oliver, Abbie, Mason, Myles, Jacob, Gemma, Hollie, Cleo, Harris, Lewis, and Lily. Treasured friend to all who met him. Sorely missed by his best mate Daisy. Sincere thanks to Auckland Dementia and to the Parkhaven Garden Wing Staff. A private funeral service will be held. Please no flowers, donations to Auckland Dementia would be greatly appreciated.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 21, 2020
