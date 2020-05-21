Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Christine MERRETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Patricia (nee Vallance) (Tina) MERRETT

Add a Memory
Christine Patricia (nee Vallance) (Tina) MERRETT Notice
MERRETT, Christine Patricia (Tina) (nee Vallance). After a 7 month illness darling Tina passed away on May 14th 2020 aged 80 Years. Dearly loved by Husband Tony for 61 years, Sons Shane, Jason and Lee, Grandchildren Joseph, Holly-Anne, Shenayde, Madeleine, Tayla and Nadine and 10 Great grandchildren. Sister to Theresa, Kim, Shaun and Adele and families in England and Ireland. A beautiful soul who adored children, will be sadly missed as will her sometimes naughty sense of humour. Many thanks to all at Terence Kennedy House.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christine's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -