MERRETT, Christine Patricia (Tina) (nee Vallance). After a 7 month illness darling Tina passed away on May 14th 2020 aged 80 Years. Dearly loved by Husband Tony for 61 years, Sons Shane, Jason and Lee, Grandchildren Joseph, Holly-Anne, Shenayde, Madeleine, Tayla and Nadine and 10 Great grandchildren. Sister to Theresa, Kim, Shaun and Adele and families in England and Ireland. A beautiful soul who adored children, will be sadly missed as will her sometimes naughty sense of humour. Many thanks to all at Terence Kennedy House.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 21, 2020