Tuesday, Sep. 8, 2020
11:00 a.m.
White Rose Chapel
75 Cook St
Hamilton
SHEWAN, Christine Morrison. On 30 August 2020, peacefully at Awatere Care Suites, Hamilton surrounded by her family. Aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of Neil for 55 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of John and Sandra, Janet and Vaughan Williams, Carla and Rhys Metcalfe and Margaret and John Wisstt. Beloved grandma to Michael and Rachel, Daniel, Matthew, Alice and Rose Shewan, Hannah, Fraser and Emma (deceased) Williams, Natacha, Jordan and Taylah Wisstt. The family wish to thank the nurses and staff at Awatere Care Suites for their loving care of Christine. All Communications for the Shewan family may be sent c/- P.O. Box 4449 Hamilton 3247 A funeral service for Christine will be held at the White Rose Chapel, 75 Cook St, Hamilton at 11am on Tuesday 8 September. Due to Covid-19 restrictions attendance at the service is by invitation only. For those unable to attend, Christine's service will be live- streamed via https://iframe. dacast.com/b/ 139405/c/563248
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2020
