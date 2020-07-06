Home

Christine May (nee Sainty) (Kris) HAMILTON

Christine May (nee Sainty) (Kris) HAMILTON Notice
HAMILTON, Christine May (Kris) (nee Sainty). Passed away peacefully at home on 3 July 2020 aged 65. Much loved wife of Steve, mother of Tracey and Troy, sister of Keith, Lynn and David. Adored Nana of Ollie, Josh and Maddie. Memories made together last a lifetime. A service to celebrate Kris' life will be held at the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Saturday 11 July at 10:00 am. A donation to the Cancer Society can be made in lieu of flowers.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 6 to July 7, 2020
