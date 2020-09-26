|
DEVINE, Christine May. Died 18th September 2020 aged 96, surrounded by her loving family. Christine, the widow of her darling Jim Devine, was the dearly loved mother of Nesta Devine and Georgina Murray, mother-in-law of David Peetz, and the grandmother (Nana) of Ruth Irwin, Emma Left - Weatherley, Oliver Irwin, Jesse Solomon, and Penny Irwin; Grandmother-in-law of Scott Weatherley and Regan Solomon; and also the loved Nana Chris of: James Devine; Alaina, Charlotte, Freya, Lily, Lucy and Daniel Weatherley; Toby, Arlo, Bede and Remy Solomon; Jevaan and Aliyah Irwin; and Great-great grandmother of Thalia. A funeral and celebration of Chris's long life will be held at North Shore Memorial Park, 235 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Thursday 1 October at 11 am. State of Grace 0800 477 133
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 26, 2020