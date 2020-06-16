|
GRAY, Christine Mary Jacoba (Lassie). Born January 23, 1919, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 11 2020 at Aria Gardens. Beloved wife of the late Horace, dearly loved Mother of Joan and Mother-in-law of Errol. Much loved and very special Granny of Gary and Wayne and Great Granny to Jamie, Tyler, and Daniele. Will always be remembered and sadly missed by her family and friends. At peace at last. Our thanks to the Nurses, Carers, and staff of Aria Gardens, Albany for their fondness and care over the past two years. The Book of Life has closed but the page of memories remains open forever. A service to celebrate Christina's life will be held at the Chapel of Forrest Funerals on Friday 19 June 2020 at 11 am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 16, 2020