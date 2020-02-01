Home

Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
12:30 p.m.
Christine Mary CLARK

Christine Mary CLARK Notice
CLARK, Christine Mary. Died peacefully in her sleep at home, on Wednesday the 29th of January, 2020, aged 61 years. Beloved daughter of the late Robert (Bob) and Dulcie Clark, cherished partner of Steven Law. Loved sister of Ewen and Alison Ellett, and the late Murray. Great aunty of her 11 nieces and nephews and her 6 great nephews. Loved friend of the children and grandchildren of Steven. Despite being a diabetic for over 50 years, Christine energetically embraced her teaching career and the sport of marching. Her passing will stir many memories for the many people whose lives she has touched. A service will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Tuesday, the 4th of February, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. All communications to the Clark family C/- the above Funeral Home.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 1, 2020
