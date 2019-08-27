Home

Christine Marion GILES

GILES, Christine Marion. Peacefully on 24th August 2019. Loved wife of the late Eric; loving and dynamic mother to many and all. Adored Nana of Michael, Jayden, Alisha, Logan, Reuben, Joshua, Brianna, Sofia, Maddison, Lily, and James. A gathering to celebrate Christine's life will be held in her Mangawhai home on Thursday 29th August 2019 at 11:00 am to be followed by burial at the Tara Road Cemetery, Mangawhai at 2.30pm. At Christine's request, friends, for a time of shared memories please bring a plate to share. All communications to 'The Giles Family', C/- PO Box 5116, Whangarei 0140.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 27, 2019
