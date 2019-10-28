|
WRIGHT, Christine Margaret (nee Hitchcock). Passed away in the early hours Thursday morning, 24 October 2019, aged 68 surrounded by her family. Deeply loved wife of the late Owen Thomas Goold Wright and cherished mother and best friend to Alexandra and Sarah. A service will be held on Friday 1 November at St Georges Anglican Church, Ranfurly Road, Epsom at 2pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to NZ Cancer Society or SPCA Auckland.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 28, 2019