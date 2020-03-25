Home

Christine Margaret (Caisley) NOLA

NOLA, Christine Margaret (nee Caisley). Born May 6, 1951. Passed away at North Shore Hospital on March 21, 2020, after a short illness. She will be remembered and sadly missed by her mother Merle Caisley; children Lana and David; grandchildren James, Dominic, Ethan, Caitlin, Ben and Jaylene; great grandchildren Tawera, Anaru, Ellayana and Kylah-Grace; brothers Robert and Brian and sister Ruth. Death leaves a heartache no one can heal. Love leaves a memory no one can steal. Due to current circumstances a private cremation will be held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 25, 2020
