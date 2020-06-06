Home

Christine Margaret (Thomasen) BURNEY

BURNEY, Christine Margaret (nee Thomasen). Passed away peacefully after a long illness, bravely borne on 3 June 2020. Aged 67 years. Loved and cherished soulmate of the late Peter. Beloved Mum of Kelly and Michelle. Adored mother-in-law of Shane. Cherished Nana of Lauren and Brittany. Christine's family, wish to thank Sandra and her staff at Lady Elizabeth Home and Hospital for their wonderful care over the years. A service to celebrate Christine's life will be held in the Chapel of Manukau Memorial Gardens, Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Tuesday 9th June 2020 at 1.00pm. Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura, Auckland 2110 09 299 6646



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 6, 2020
