WILSON, Christine Joy (Chris) (nee Nicholson). Born September 23, 1961. Passed away on May 27, 2019. A wonderful wife to Alan Wilson, and loving mother, mother-in-law and friend to Hayley Wilson and Andrew Sims, Rebecca Wilson and Adam Temple. Much loved daughter and daughter-in-law of Don and Rosemary Nicholson, and Janet Wilson, sister and sister-in- law of Ainslie and Lloyd Cox, Scott and Tracy Nicholson, Lynne and Graham Silvester, Julie Wilson and Mark Ritchie, Morgan and Paulette Wilson. Peacefully at home in Brisbane, an inspirational and happy life cut tragically short at 57 years. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2pm on Saturday 8th of June at Waverly on Wairoa, 36 Taniwha Place, Tauranga. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cancer Society.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 1, 2019
