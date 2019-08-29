|
HOFFMAN, Christine (formerly Hailstone). Passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday 27 August, 2019 aged 79 years. Loved sister of Marlene (Marnie), devoted Mum to Brett, Paul and Nigel, and cherished Nana of Jack, George, Alice, Jacob, Honey, Kipling and Ella. A celebration of her life will be held at Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Monday 2 September at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, donations please to Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust P.O. Box 2252, Auckland 1140
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 29, 2019