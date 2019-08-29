Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Christine HOFFMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine (formerly Hailstone) HOFFMAN

Add a Memory
Christine (formerly Hailstone) HOFFMAN Notice
HOFFMAN, Christine (formerly Hailstone). Passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday 27 August, 2019 aged 79 years. Loved sister of Marlene (Marnie), devoted Mum to Brett, Paul and Nigel, and cherished Nana of Jack, George, Alice, Jacob, Honey, Kipling and Ella. A celebration of her life will be held at Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Monday 2 September at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, donations please to Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust P.O. Box 2252, Auckland 1140
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christine's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.