Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sibuns Funeral Directors & Advisors
582 Remuera Rd
Auckland, Auckland
(09) 520 3119
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine HING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine HING

Add a Memory
Christine HING Notice
HING, Christine. Passed away peacefully on 13 September 2020, aged 90 years. Beloved wife of the late Jack and mother and mother- in-law of Helen, Heather and Mike, Vera and Colin. Loved Por Por of Ashley and Michaela. Thanks to Roma and all the staff at Grace Joel for their loving care and compassion. A private family gathering will be held to farewell Christine. At a future date a memorial service will be held in her honour. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Alzheimers New Zealand. We will always remember Mum's smiling face and words of wisdom.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christine's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -