HING, Christine. Passed away peacefully on 13 September 2020, aged 90 years. Beloved wife of the late Jack and mother and mother- in-law of Helen, Heather and Mike, Vera and Colin. Loved Por Por of Ashley and Michaela. Thanks to Roma and all the staff at Grace Joel for their loving care and compassion. A private family gathering will be held to farewell Christine. At a future date a memorial service will be held in her honour. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Alzheimers New Zealand. We will always remember Mum's smiling face and words of wisdom.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 16, 2020