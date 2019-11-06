Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simplicity Funeral Directors Ltd
8 Railside Pl
Hamilton, Waikato
07-847 6851
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine PALMER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Helen (Skinny) PALMER

Add a Memory
Christine Helen (Skinny) PALMER Notice
PALMER, Christine Helen 'Skinny'. On Friday, 1st November, suddenly at home in Nelson, aged 53 years. Loved daughter of the late Dennis and Helen. Loved sister of Alastair and Michelle and their families. In lieu of flowers donations to Changing Minds would be appreciated and these may be left at the service. A celebration of Skinny's life will be held at the Annesbrook Church, 40 Saxton Road, Nelson on Saturday, 9th November at 1 pm. In true Skinny style please wear something bright.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christine's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -