WATERKAMP, Christine Elise (nee May). Passed away peacefully with family present at Franklin Memorial Hospital, Waiuku on Thursday 24 September 2020, aged 77. Loved wife of the late Abraham (Brian). Dearly loved sister of Leo, Adrienne Robinson, and the late Greg, and their families. A farewell service for Christine will be held at Grahams Funeral Chapel, 31 West Street, Pukekohe on Tuesday 29 September at 12.30pm followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to St John Ambulance Fund P O Box 112 Waiuku. Communications to Christine's family c/o Grahams Funeral Services, 3 West Street, Tuakau.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 26, 2020