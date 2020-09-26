Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graham's Franklin Funeral Services
31 West St
Tuakau, Waikato
09-236 8919
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 29, 2020
12:30 p.m.
Graham's Franklin Funeral Services
31 West St
Tuakau, Waikato
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine WATERKAMP
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Elise (May) WATERKAMP

Add a Memory
Christine Elise (May) WATERKAMP Notice
WATERKAMP, Christine Elise (nee May). Passed away peacefully with family present at Franklin Memorial Hospital, Waiuku on Thursday 24 September 2020, aged 77. Loved wife of the late Abraham (Brian). Dearly loved sister of Leo, Adrienne Robinson, and the late Greg, and their families. A farewell service for Christine will be held at Grahams Funeral Chapel, 31 West Street, Pukekohe on Tuesday 29 September at 12.30pm followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to St John Ambulance Fund P O Box 112 Waiuku. Communications to Christine's family c/o Grahams Funeral Services, 3 West Street, Tuakau.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christine's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -