GARDINER, Christine Bosworth (nee Castle). Peacefully after a short illness on Tuesday, 3rd September 2019 at Warkworth Hospital. In her 92nd Year. Much loved wife of the late Alan Gardiner. Very Loved mother of Robyn, Lynne, Roger, and Diana. Very special grandmother of David, Bevan, Joanna, and Paul; Ximena; Alexis, and Caitlin; Andrew Michael, and Sean. Great grandma to seven lovely great grandchildren Much Loved Never Forgotten A service to celebrate Christine's life will be held at Warkworth Anglican Christ Church, Church Hill, Warkworth on Thursday 12th September at 1:00pm followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 7, 2019