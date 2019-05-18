Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howick Funeral Chapel
35 Wellington St
Auckland, Auckland
09-534 7300
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine KIRK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Aroha Welsh KIRK

Notice Condolences

Christine Aroha Welsh KIRK Notice
KIRK, Christine Aroha Welsh. Our beautiful Chris lost her brave battle with cancer peacefully on Wednesday afternoon at Totara Hospice surrounded by love with her husband Gary and son Andrew by her bedside. Please do not send flowers - memorial donations in Chris' name may be made to Totara Hospice hospice.co.nz We will celebrate mum with family and friends - in the All Saints Chapel at the Purewa Crematorium, 100 St John's Road, Meadowbank, Auckland on Monday 20th May 2019 at 3.00pm. 35 Wellington Street, Howick Phone 534-7300



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.