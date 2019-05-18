|
KIRK, Christine Aroha Welsh. Our beautiful Chris lost her brave battle with cancer peacefully on Wednesday afternoon at Totara Hospice surrounded by love with her husband Gary and son Andrew by her bedside. Please do not send flowers - memorial donations in Chris' name may be made to Totara Hospice hospice.co.nz We will celebrate mum with family and friends - in the All Saints Chapel at the Purewa Crematorium, 100 St John's Road, Meadowbank, Auckland on Monday 20th May 2019 at 3.00pm. 35 Wellington Street, Howick Phone 534-7300
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 18, 2019
