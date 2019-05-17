|
KIRK, Christine Aroha Welsh. 23 February 1951 - 15 May 2019. Our beautiful Chris lost her brave battle with cancer peacefully on Wednesday afternoon at Totara Hospice surrounded by love with her husband Gary and son Andrew by her bedside. Please do not send flowers - memorial donations in Chris' name may be made to Totara Hospice hospice.co.nz We will celebrate mum with family and friends - service details to follow. 35 Wellington Street, Howick Phone 534-7300
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 17, 2019
