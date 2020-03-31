|
HOOD, Christine Angela. Passed away peacefully on Sunday 29 March 2020 after a short illness and is now with her Lord and Saviour. Loved wife of Murray. Devoted Mum and Kiki to Alasdair, Jeannie, India and Milly; Lindsay, Tony, Greta and Libby and Hamish. A private family committal was held due to current restrictions. A service celebrating Christine's life will take place at a later date. No guilt in life, no fear in death, this is the power of Christ in me. In lieu of flowers, donations to Waipuna Hospice would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 31, 2020