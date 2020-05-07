Home

Richmond Funeral Home
10 Richmond Rd
Carterton, Wellington
06-379 7616
Christina Violet (Vi) MILLER

Christina Violet (Vi) MILLER Notice
MILLER, Christina Violet (Vi). 21 January 1937 - 2 May 2020 Died at Wellington Hospital. Loved wife of the late John for 50 years. Treasured mother and mother-in-law of Jane and Alan Wulff (Nelson), Donna and Tom Barnes (Carterton), and Stuart (Wellington). Much loved and adored Grandmother of Michelle, Rachel, Michael (MJ), Anton, and Alex and their partners Chris, Niki, and Dajean. Great grandmother of Johnny and Jane. Daughter of John Gordon Hill and Sedwell Oates James Hill (both deceased). Sister of Iris Parsons, and Glenis Dixon (both deceased). Special cousin of Jim and Bill Pratt. Sister-in-law of Jennifer Storey (Auck), Ann Miller (Auck) and Andrew Miller (Chch). Loved Aunt and treasured friend to many special people. Private cremation has been held. Farewell for Vi to be at a later date. Messages to the Miller family C/- P.O. Box 185, Carterton 5743 or visit www.tributes.co. nz



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 7, 2020
