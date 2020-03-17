Home

Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
7:00 p.m.
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
7:00 p.m.
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Waihirere Marae
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
7:00 p.m.
Christina Te Riunui Georgina (nee Poki) (Ri) MITA


1937 - 2020
MITA, Christina Te Riunui Georgina (Ri) (nee Poki). 11 February 1937 - 14 March 2020 - Daughter of the late Karaitiana Poki and Nga Wiki Poki (nee Nooti). To all Whanau and Friends, Ri unexpectedly passed away, very loved mum of Chris (Deceased) and Joy, Patrick (Deceased), Michael and Jill, Phillipa, Petrice, Whetumarama (Michelle) and Tim, George and Bronwyn, Anahera and Arthur. Nan to 21 Mokopuna, Nanny Nan to 15 Moko Tuarua. Aunty, sister, cousin and friend to many. Christina will be at Waihirere Marae from Monday 16 March at 10am. Tangihana will be held on Wednesday 18 March at 10am. Karakia will be held each night at 7pm. Moe mai ra e te Kuia I roto i tou moengaroa. Evans Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ www.evansfuneral.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 17, 2020
