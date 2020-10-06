Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St Margaret's Anglican Church
3 Waerenga Rd
Te Kauwhata
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christina RIDDELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christina Ronalde RIDDELL

Add a Memory
Christina Ronalde RIDDELL Notice
RIDDELL, Christina Ronalde. On 2 October 2020, passed away peacefully at Aparangi Village Residential Care Unit, in her 90th year. Beloved wife of Ray (deceased), Loved sister of Tom Weir McIvor, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Leanne, Shelley and Dave, Dean and Sally. Cherished Nannie of Amanda, Sarah, Damien, Adrian, Bridget, Jess and Ben. Special thanks to the staff at Aparangi for their love and care. A service to celebrate Chris's life will be held at St Margaret's Anglican Church, 3 Waerenga Rd, Te Kauwhata, on Thursday 15th October at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John would be much appreciated. All communications to [email protected]



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christina's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -