|
|
|
RIDDELL, Christina Ronalde. On 2 October 2020, passed away peacefully at Aparangi Village Residential Care Unit, in her 90th year. Beloved wife of Ray (deceased), Loved sister of Tom Weir McIvor, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Leanne, Shelley and Dave, Dean and Sally. Cherished Nannie of Amanda, Sarah, Damien, Adrian, Bridget, Jess and Ben. Special thanks to the staff at Aparangi for their love and care. A service to celebrate Chris's life will be held at St Margaret's Anglican Church, 3 Waerenga Rd, Te Kauwhata, on Thursday 15th October at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John would be much appreciated. All communications to [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 6, 2020