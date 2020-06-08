Home

MASTERSON, Christina. On 5th June 2020 (peacefully) in her 87th year. Admired and respected by her nursing colleagues in Ireland, Canada and New Zealand. Loved by her friends, Di, Marie, and many others, beloved auntie Chris to two generations of Tetley- Jones family and to Jacinta, Annette and Peter in Ireland. " Ar dheis D? go raibh a hanam Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Francis and St Therese Church, Montrose Street, Pt Chevalier, Auckland, 10.30am Thursday 11 June 2020 followed by private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 8 to June 9, 2020
