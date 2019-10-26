|
COLLINS, Christina Mary (Chris). Peacefully with family present on 25th October 2019, at Warkworth Hospital. Aged 79 years. Treasured wife of the late John Collins. Loved mother of Bernadette and Brian, and Beverley and Hegman. Much loved Nan to Royce, Conor, and Sarah; Hannah, and Olivia. Reunited with Dad Rest In Peace Mum A Service to celebrate Christina's life will be held at the Chapel of Jason Morrison Funeral Services, 24 Whitaker Road, Warkworth on Tuesday, 29th October 2019 at 11.00 am followed by a private cremation. Christina's family wish to thank the staff of Warkworth Hospital for their kindness and loving care.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 26, 2019