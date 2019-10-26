Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jason Morrison Funeral Services
24 Whitaker Road
, Auckland 0941
09-425 7707
Resources
More Obituaries for Christina COLLINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christina Mary (Chris) COLLINS

Add a Memory
Christina Mary (Chris) COLLINS Notice
COLLINS, Christina Mary (Chris). Peacefully with family present on 25th October 2019, at Warkworth Hospital. Aged 79 years. Treasured wife of the late John Collins. Loved mother of Bernadette and Brian, and Beverley and Hegman. Much loved Nan to Royce, Conor, and Sarah; Hannah, and Olivia. Reunited with Dad Rest In Peace Mum A Service to celebrate Christina's life will be held at the Chapel of Jason Morrison Funeral Services, 24 Whitaker Road, Warkworth on Tuesday, 29th October 2019 at 11.00 am followed by a private cremation. Christina's family wish to thank the staff of Warkworth Hospital for their kindness and loving care.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christina's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.