Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
09-4375799
Resources
More Obituaries for Christina WOOD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christina Margaret (Chris) WOOD

Add a Memory
Christina Margaret (Chris) WOOD Notice
WOOD, Christina Margaret (Chris). After a brave battle on 23rd March, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. Loved wife of Brian. Treasured Mum of Brent and Alex, and Shelley. Adored Nana of Isabelle, and Dylan; also Poppy and Evie (her four legged grandchildren). A private family service has been held. A special thanks to all the staff at North Haven Hospice. In lieu of floral tributes donation may be made to North Haven Hospice PO Box 7050 Tikipunga 0144. All communication to PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christina's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -