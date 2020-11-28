Home

Pellows Funeral Directors & Advisors
138 Grey St
Hamilton, Waikato
07-856 5129
KEMSLEY, Christina Jessie. On 24 Nov 2020. 92 years old. Reunited with her dear David after 20 years. Will be missed by Christine and Geoffrey Thomas, Douglas and Linda, Pamela, Philip and Alan. And by the next generation, Jesse, Zea, Adric, Edmund, Clare, Kenneth and Michelle. Thank you to the wonderful team at Atawhai Assisi, who cared for Jessie so well. A service will be held at St John's Methodist Church, corner Grey and Wellington St, Hamilton East on Monday 30 Nov at 11am. Service will be video streamed https://iframe.dacast.com/b/139405/c/570638 All communications -C/O Pellows Funeral Directors PO Box 4449 Hamilton 3247



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 28, 2020
